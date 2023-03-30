SRK Convinced Satish Shah to Play Professor Rasai in Main Hoon Naa, Latter Says ‘Had To Practise A Lot…’

Farah Khan made her directorial debut in the year 2004 with Main Hoon Na. The movie starring Shahrukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Sunil Shetty, Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao, Kirron Kher, Boman Irani, Kabir Bedi and Satish Shah revolves around Major Ram Sharma who is given orders to go undercover as a college student to protect a general’s daughter from a rogue soldier. He even has to fulfill his dying father’s desire to reconcile with his family. The movie is one of Shah Rukh’s much-loved films, and now Satish Shah who essayed Professor Madhav Rasai, revealed that SRK convinced him to take up the role.

The movie showcased Satish Shah’s Professor Rasai as a short-tempered guy who kept spitting while speaking in the film. Satish revealed in a new interview that he was reluctant to take up the role of Professor Rasai, but Shah Rukh Khan convinced him. He also recalled what Shah Rukh told him about the character.

He told Bollywood Bubble, “Aapko yakin nahi hoga (you will not believe it), I had to practice a lot. It was not trick photography. I was given a choice… Shah Rukh is a very smart guy… He told me ‘Satish Bhai isme do role hai, ek hai principal ka aur ek hai Professor Rasai ka (He said we have two roles, one is of the principal, and the second one is of Professor Rasai)… When I asked about the latter, he said, ‘every time he speaks, he spits, he salivates so much that you know it comes out in the form of espresso."

Recalling his initial reaction to the role, Satish said, “Maine kaha ye kya role hai (what kind of a role is this)? Main toh principal ka role karunga (I will play the principal), which eventually Boman Irani did. Toh woh (Shah Rukh Khan) smart hai na, bola ‘Satish bhai aise role toh apne kayin kiye hain aur koi bhi kar sakta hai (Shah Rukh is a smart fellow, he told me you have played many such characters, and anyone can do these roles). I think you should do this role (of Professor Rasai) because we can’t think of anybody else doing it’. Woh aur Farah dono ne mil ke mujhe chane ke jhad pe chadha diya (Both Shah Rukh and Farah flattered me a lot). That’s how I ended up doing that role, but it was not easy."

The film was released worldwide on 30 April 2004 to overall positive reviews from critics and audiences. Main Hoon Na was also the first production of Shahrukh Khan’s then-new established banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

