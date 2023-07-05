SRK Makes First Appearance Amid Accident Reports, Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor Drop Bawaal Teaser

Shah Rukh Khan made his first appearance after reports claimed he met with an ‘accident in LA’ and allegedly underwent surgery. On Wednesday morning, the superstar was seen making his way out of the airport completely fine, thus debunking claims of his alleged accident. SRK was spotted making his way out of the Mumbai airport with his wife Gauri Khan and their son AbRam. Dressed in a blue hoodie, a pair of jeans and a hat, Shah Rukh assured fans that he was okay.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s highly-anticipated film Bawaal is all set to release this month. The countdown to the release kicked off today, July 5, with the release of the teaser. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the teaser reveals that it will not be all hunky-dory for Janhvi and Varun in the film. The teaser opens with Janhvi taking Varun by surprise as she walks out wearing a red dress. Soon, we learn that they fall in love in the quintessential manner — they meet, fall in love and unite. However, their love story isn’t an easy ride.

After wrapping up the Indian leg of action-thriller Citadel, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is planning to take a one-year hiatus from acting. During this time, she aims to prioritise her health and seek treatment for her autoimmune condition, Myositis, in the United States. Addressing the reports of her returning money to producers for the projects she had signed, a source adds, “This is a bit of assumption and exaggeration because she decided to take a break some time ago and was not even accepting anything. There is no new project where her name was associated with."

Over five months after Shah Rukh Khan made a smashing comeback on the big screen with Pathaan, he is now all set to rule Japan. On Wednesday, the makers of the film announced that Pathaan will hit theatres in Japan on September 1. The film will be screened along with the subtitles in the country. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the update on social media and wrote, “‘PATHAAN’ TO RELEASE IN JAPAN… #YRF’s #Blockbuster #Pathaan will release in #Japan with subtitles… 1 Sept 2023 release… OFFICIAL POSTER for #Japanese market…"

