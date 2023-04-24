SRK Offers His Award to Salman Khan, Says 'He Thinks Mujhko...' in Old Clip; See Aishwarya's Reaction

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have left their fans awestruck with their recent performance in Pathaan, setting friendship goals. Despite having a long-standing friendship, their journey to stardom has had its share of ups and downs. In the past, at an award show, SRK had called Salman on stage to accept an award on his behalf and engaged in a typical BFF banter! During the function, attended by the who’s who of Bollywood including Aishwarya rai and Dilip Kumar, SRK invited Salman on stage, believing that he would sweep all the awards, leading to a heartwaming incident.

The video that is now going viral on social media features Kajol giving away an award to Shah Rukh Khan, which he later gives to his ‘bhai’ Salman Khan. On the stage, he starts by saying, “I would like to call a gentleman who is going to thank everyone on my behalf. Because he feels mujhko sare awards milte hai aur usko nahi milta".

Check out the video here:

The actor greeted Salman with a warm hug and said, “Sallu assalam walekum bhai". After inviting Salman to share a few words, the banter continued as the actor jokingly pretended to be surprised, saying, “I can’t believe this! I would like to thank Shah Rukh ka ghosh wala, Shah Rukh’s driver and Shah Rukh Khan!"

Salman Khan’s Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan, co-starring Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam and others in pivotal roles, released yesterday and has opened to a decent collection at the box office. Salman has left fans yearning for more after his brief appearance in the Pathaan. The actor played the role of RAW agent Tiger and teased that he might require Pathaan’s assistance in his future missions, generating excitement for Tiger 3.

