SRK Or Salman Khan? Sushmita Sen Reveals Her Strongest On-Screen Chemistry Was With This Superstar

Sushmita Sen made a triumphant return in 2020 with her debut web series Aarya, after an eight-year hiatus. Since then, the actress has been involved in some great projects. Throughout her career, Sushmita has shared the screen with a diverse range of stars including Akshay Kumar, Govinda and Ajay Devgn. However, her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan garnered special attention. In a recent chat with the Indian Express, the actress faced a dilemma, as she was asked to choose between the two Khan, in terms of her best on-screen chemistry.

The actress said, “Very different chemistries. I taught one [of them] chemistry." Describing her bond with the two superstars, she replied, “I have a more friendly chemistry with Salman. Like a very gunda, friends type. With Shah Rukh, it was romance."

Advertisement

When asked whom she would prefer to collaborate with again, she responded excitedly and said, “Both darling. Let’s never come down to one of them. Both always."

In Main Hoon Na, Sushmita Sen played the character of a chemistry teacher alongside Shah Rukh Khan. On the other hand, she worked with Salman Khan, in films such as Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and Biwi No 1.

In a previous interview with Humans of Bombay, the actress spoke about the time, when the director of Main Hoon Na, Farah Khan, apologised to her after the final edit of the movie.

She said, “Farah Khan called and said, ‘Sush, I have to apologise to you. Shah Rukh Khan of course has the role, Zayed and Amrita have a role, but you are barely there.’ So I was like, ‘That is okay Farah, we had a deal, you kept through the promise and I kept through it. It is done, now don’t worry about it.’ The Main Hoon Na screening happened at Film City. My phone starts ringing. And I don’t know why Yash ji is calling me, the whole gamut of the industry is calling."