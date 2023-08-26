SRK Reacts To Salman Khan's New Look: 'Salman Bhai Ko Mujhe Pyaar Dikhaane Ke Liye...'

On Saturday afternoon, Shah Rukh Khan engaged with fans on Twitter through an #AskSRK session. Responding to a fan’s question about Salman Khan’s new appearance, the Pathaan star dropped a reply. Another Twitter user asked if Shah Rukh had seen Gadar 2, to which he expressed his love for the Sunny Deol movie.

During the #AskSRK session, one fan asked Shah Rukh about the new look that Salman Khan is sporting these days and wrote, “@iamsrk sir Salman bhai ka latest look bata rha hai ki wo jawan ka promotion kar rhe kya ye sach hai #asksrk (Salman’s latest look seems to be a promotion for Jawan, is this true)." To this, Shah Rukh said, “Salman bhai ko mujhe pyaar dikhaane ke liye koi look nahi karna padhta….woh dil se hi mujhe hamesha pyaar karte hain…bas keh diya so keh diya (Salman doesn’t need to look differently to show love for me… he loves me from his heart. There, I said it)!"