SRK Says Salman Khan Will Watch Jawan First, Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday Caught Cozying Up In Lisbon

Shah Rukh Khan sent his love to Salman Khan after the latter gave a shoutout to Jawan prevue. On Tuesday evening, Salman took to Twitter and declared that he will be catching a show on the first day of Jawan. Replying to his tweet, SRK said, “Pehle Bhai, issi liye aapko hi dikhaya tha!! Thanks for your wishes and booking the first ticket already. Love you."

Looks like Aditya Roy Kapur, 37 and Ananya Panday, 24, are going strong and their status isn’t ‘rumoured’ anymore. The couple, who has, so far evaded questions on dating, have been spotted on a romantic holiday in Lisbon and the pictures are going viral on the internet. In one picture, the actor can be seen holding ladylove Ananya close as they watched the skyline. In another, both can be seen posing with fans.

Kim Kardashians had a moment of surprise when she noticed a spooky shadow in the background of one of her recent selfies. She wrote, “Soooo I took this pic last week when I was alone and now going through my phone I am freaking out noticing a woman in the window." Closer home, Shraddha Kapoor, who’s shooting for Stree 2 in Chanderi, shared the post on her Instagram Stories. Taking a dig at Stree’s now-famous dialogue ‘Woh Stree hain’, she wrote, “Woh Stree hai.. Woh Kahin bhi pohonch sakti hai."

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, refused to hear an urgent plea against an order by the Allahabad High Court which summoned the makers of Prabhas starrer Adipurush to appear before it on July 27. The apex court will now hear the case on Thursday, July 13. The Allahabad high court had earlier ordered Adipurush director Om Raut, producer Bhushan Kumar, and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir to appear before it on July 27. The court had also asked the central government to form a five-member committee to look at the controversies surrounding the movie.

