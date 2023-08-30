SRK Thanks Fans In Tamil At Jawan Audio Launch; Janhvi Kapoor Engaged to Shikhar Pahariya?

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan sent his fans into a frenzy as he danced to Jawan song ‘Zinda Banda’ along with Anirudh Ravichander at the first ever on-ground event of his upcoming movie Jawan. SRK was joined by director Atlee and co-stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Priya Mani Raj at the audio launch of Jawan which took place at Sri Sairam Engineering College in Chennai. Nayanthara skipped the event due to Onam celebration.

Janhvi Kapoor is engaged to her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya? The shocking new rumour found its way online after Janhvi was spotted making her way to the Tirupati with Shikhar earlier this week. In a video surfaced online, the Dhaakad actress was seen offering her prayers with Shikhar by her side. The rumoured couple was seen wearing traditional outfits. She was seen wearing a purple half-saree while Shikhar dressed in a white veshti. Soon after the video went viral, social media users began speculating that she might have gotten engaged. The rumours escalated further after fans noticed a diamond ring on her finger. However, it is now being reported that there is no truth in the rumours. Siasat.com quoted a source who said that the rumours are ‘completely rubbish.’

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is doing incredibly well at the box office, breaking records and becoming a big hit. The audience is loving the film, including both regular viewers and celebrities. Recently, Sunny’s Darr co-star Shah Rukh Khan praised the movie when a fan asked him about it during an AskSRK session, saying, “Yeah loved it (sic)!!" In a chat with Times Now, Sunny Deol spoke of a heartening moment when Shah Rukh Khan called him before watching Gadar 2. “He had seen this film and before that, he called me up and wished me and he was so happy, he told me ‘I am so happy, you genuinely deserve it’ and I said ‘thank you’," said Sunny. He also revealed that he talked to Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, and that they’ve had multiple conversations about different things.

Inshallah, one of the dream projects of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has always grabbed attention. The film, in which Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan will be seen as lead stars, faced a setback when it was shelved due to creative differences between Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan. Back then both celebrities took to their social handles and informed the fans. The news surely left fans disheartened. However, now recent developments have once again rife with speculations that the project might be revived.

