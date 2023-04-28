SRK's Daughter Suhana Khan Raises the Heat in Sizzling Bikini; Sexy Photo Goes Viral

Last week, pictures of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan posing with their kids – Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan – went viral on the internet. And now, one of Suhana’s fan pages has taken to Instagram to set the internet on fire, again. The new picture seems to have been taken at Mannat, and is part of Gauri’s newly released book, wherein she showcases her prowess as an interior designer. In the picture, Suhana poses solo, wearing an ice blue and white striped bralette paired with a matching cropped shirt, and beige trousers. She looks stunning as she lounges in an outdoor setting at her palatial Mumbai home, Mannat. The picture is captioned, ‘It is suhana khan’s era and we are living in it.’ No soon had the picture been shared, than likes and comments poured in from fans. While one fan wrote, ‘How mesmerizing!! How beautiful!’, another added, ‘Very chic’. Check out the picture here:

Not long back, Suhana made heads turn on Day 2 of the NMACC gala. The 22-year-old opted for a golden and black saree for the night and looked stunning. She styled the saree with a pair of statement earrings and a bindi.

Suhana is is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film, The Archies, later this year. The film also stars Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. In the pictures shared on Instagram, Zoya along with the cast of the movie was seen cutting a three-tier cake to celebrate the film’s wrap. The Archies is slated to release this year.

