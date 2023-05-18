SS Rajamouli And Mahesh Babu's Film To Roll Cameras Next Year? Here's What We Know

SS Rajamouli, the renowned filmmaker, garnered international acclaim with the film RRR, featuring Ram Charan and NTR Jr., which received widespread recognition and numerous accolades globally. Excitement among fans reached new heights when it was confirmed that Mahesh Babu would be joining forces with SS Rajamouli for his next project. Adding to it, screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad in a chat with a news portal recently revealed the anticipated start of production for the film. The yet-untitled movie will reportedly be a jungle adventure project and will be shot across many countries.

When questioned about the timeline, KV Vijayendra Prasad told Pinkvilla that Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli will start shooting for the film at the “end of this year or the beginning of the next." Once Mahesh Babu wraps up his ongoing commitments, both the actor and the filmmaker will swiftly begin workshops and script readings for their collaborative venture. Additionally, the process of selecting the female lead is currently underway, and an announcement regarding the final choice will be made in the near future. The updates have further heightened the anticipation surrounding this highly anticipated project.

Mahesh Babu is presently occupied with the production of his movie with Pooja Hedge, tentatively named SSMB28. However, amidst his busy schedule, the actor took some time for himself and visited Spain. He even shared a few glimpses of his visit on Instagram, emphasizing the importance of taking a break and recharging. His caption, “Pause and reset!", reflected his intention to find rejuvenation in the midst of his hectic filming commitments.

During a previous interview with Pinkvilla, Mahesh Babu confirmed his participation in SS Rajamouli’s project while keeping most details under wraps. Expressing his enthusiasm, he shared, “It’s too early to speak about the film, but it’s a dream come true for me. SS Rajamouli and I have been trying to work together for a long time, and it’s finally happening. I am really excited about the film." This collaboration between Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli has been highly anticipated, and the actor’s excitement reflects the significance of this milestone in his career. The upcoming movie, yet to be titled, will be released in Telugu and Hindi.