SS Rajamouli And Wife Explore Norway Amid Work Commitments, Shares Heartfelt Post

Renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli and his wife Rama Rajamouli are currently in Norway for professional commitments. The couple has also taken the opportunity to explore the picturesque country, sharing heartwarming moments that have captured the attention of their fans. The director recently posted a series of photos on Instagram, showcasing their visit to the iconic Pulpit Rock in Stavanger, Norway.

The images depict the couple in awe-inspiring settings, capturing their journey up Pulpit Rock. From taking a selfie with a breathtaking backdrop to sitting at the pinnacle of the hill and enjoying the stunning view, the photos encapsulate their exploration of the magnificent landscape.

In the final slide of the photo album, SS Rajamouli posted a video that offered an even more immersive view of the vast valley. The camera pans towards his wife, Rama Rajamouli, who is enjoying the moment.

The director expressed his excitement about visiting Pulpit Rock, a destination he had long desired to explore since his research for the film Magadheera, which starred Ram Charan in the lead role. In the caption of the post, he shared, “Saw the images of this Pulpit Rock while researching for Magadheera. Wanting to come here since then. Thanks to the Baahubali film in concert in Stavanger, finally it happened."