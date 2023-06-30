SS Rajamouli Excluded From The Academy Members List; Fans Say 'It's Because Of You Others Are There'

The omission of director SS Rajamouli’s name from the list of invitees to join The Academy left fans disappointed. While several prominent members of the film fraternity, such as Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Mani Ratnam, Karan Johar, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Chandrabose and MM Keeravani received invitations, Rajamouli was noticeably left out. Even the art director Sabu Cyril and cinematographer K.K. Senthil Kumar from the film ‘RRR’ were included.

On Thursday, director SS Rajamouli graciously congratulated actors Ram Charan, Jr NTR and other members of ‘RRR’ for being invited to join The Academy as members.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Rajamouli wrote, “Extremely proud that 6 members of our RRR team have been invited as members for The Academy Awards this year. Congratulations Tarak, Charan, Peddanna, Sabu sir, Senthil & Chandrabose garu. Also, congrats to the members from Indian Cinema who received the invitation this year."