SS Rajamouli Lauds Kalki 2898 AD Stirring First Glimpse, Says 'Creating An Authentic Futuristic Movie Is...'

During San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, the makers of Project K revealed the initial sneak peek of Prabhas’ Project K. Earlier, the actor’s first look was released, but it received underwhelming responses from fans. At the event, the Project K team unveiled the film’s title, teaser, and release date. The film has been titled Kalki 2898 AD and its first glimpse features Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas in a futuristic setting. The teaser portrays them as warriors amidst a war-like scenario. The film is scheduled for release in 2024. Reacting to the first glimpse, SS Rajamouli has given a shoutout to Nag Ashwin and the entire team of Kalki 2898 by sharing the teaser and penning a heartfelt note.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the RRR director praised the makers for undertaking this massive project despite the challenges of making futuristic movies. His tweet read, “Great job Nagi and Vyjayanthi movies. Creating an authentic futuristic movie is such a difficult task and you guys made it possible..Darling looks smashing.. Only one question remains…Release date… #Kalki2989AD."

