SS Rajamouli Reacts To Viral Video of Tesla Cars’ Tribute to Naatu Naatu, Says 'Truly Overwhelmed...'

SS Rajamouli’s cinematic marvel RRR’s song Naatu Naatu song has made history by winning the Oscar for best original song at the 95th Academy Awards. The catchy song features Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. The two protagonists break into spectacular hook steps and defeat their rivals with their dizzying moves. Naatu Naatu is the first song ever from an Indian movie to win an Oscar. And currently, a video of Tesla cars putting on a light show to the Oscar-winning song has taken over the internet. The video was shared by RRR’s official Twitter account. Now, RRR director Rajamouli has said he was ‘truly overwhelmed’ as he shared the video and thanked the company and others behind the light show.

The Baahubali director shared the video, on Tuesday and wrote, “Truly overwhelmed by this tribute to Naatu Naatu from New Jersey! Thank you @vkkoppu garu (brother), NASAA, @peoplemediafcy and everyone associated with this incredible and ingenious @Tesla Light Show…:) It was a stunning show @elonmusk."

The clip features the cars’ headlights flashing in synchronization with the rhythm of the song Naatu Naatu, creating a breath-taking light show. The caption also read, “Light sync with the beats of Oscar Winning Song Naatu Naatu in New Jersey. Thanks for all the love."

Earlier, Tesla CEO ,Elon Musk also reacted to thE video. Dropping two heart emojis, he acknowledged the video shared by RRR’s official Twitter handle. The short clip showed hundreds of Tesla cars in a parking lot in New Jersey, US putting up a light show to the beats of Naatu Naatu.

At the 95th Academy Awards, Naatu Naatu from RRR defeated Applause from Tell It Like a Woman, “Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick, “Life Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and “This Is A Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once to win the Oscar for Best Original Song. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava gave a live performance of Naatu Naatu at the ceremony. The performance earned a standing ovation from the audience at the award show.

Naatu Naatu also won the Best Original Score award at the Golden Globes. In his acceptance speech, MM Keeravaani dedicated the award to his team and director SS Rajamouli.

