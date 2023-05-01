SS Rajamouli Recalls Being Denied Entry At Mohenjodaro, Says 'Tried So Hard…'

SS Rajamouli is one of the most-loved and bankable filmmakers in Indian cinema at present especially after his magnum opus RRR’s global recognition. Recently, Anand Mahindra requested him to ‘consider’ a film on Indus Valley civilization. Rajamouli then acknowledged the same and revealed that he was once denied entry at Mohenjodaro on his visit to Pakistan.

Anand Mahindra took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “These are amazing illustrations that bring history alive & spark our imagination. Shoutout to @ssrajamouli to consider a film project based on that era that will create global awareness of that ancient civilisation…."

Rajamouli then responded to the same saying, “Yes sir… While shooting for Magadheera in Dholavira, I saw a tree so ancient that It turned into a fossil. Thought of a film on the rise and fall of Indus Valley civilization, narrated by that tree!! Visited Pakistan few years later. Tried so hard to visit Mohenjodaro. Sadly, was denied permission."

Speaking of Rajamouli’s RRR, back in 2022, the film surpassed over 1000 crores at the box office globally. It’s an epic action drama film which focused on two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn had cameo appearances in the movie.

At the 95th Oscars, the magnum opus went on to win the Oscars trophy for Best Original Song, beating the likes of Rihanna and Lady Gaga. At the Oscars, MM Keeravaani, who accepted the Best Original Song award, said in his speech, “I grew up listening to The Carpenters, here I am with the Oscars." He then added, “There was only one wish on my mind, so was Rajamouli’s and my family’s, RRR has to win, pride of every Indian and must put me on top of the world."

