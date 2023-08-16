Trends :Gadar 2 Box OfficeSunny DeolSalman KhanSonali RautVivek Agnihotri
Home » Movies » SS Rajamouli Reveals Baahubali: The Beginning Will Be Screening At Norway's Stavanger Opera House; See Post

SS Rajamouli Reveals Baahubali: The Beginning Will Be Screening At Norway's Stavanger Opera House; See Post

Baahubali: The Beginning had earlier screened at London's Royal Albert Hall.
Baahubali: The Beginning had earlier screened at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Curated By: Shreyanka Mazumdar

News18.com

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 18:30 IST

Mumbai, India

Advertisement

Baahubali: The Beginning will be screened at the Stavanger Opera House in Norway.

SS Rajamouli’s masterpiece Baahubali: The Beginning, which was treated to a special screening at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 2019, got a standing ovation from the audience. A tweet from Baahubali’s official Twitter handle read back then, “Standing ovation at the Royal Albert Hall. Huge applause to whoever came to relive the epic. Thank you London. We will cherish this event forever. Saahore MM Keeravani & the entire team of Baahubali."

The screening had Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty in attendance. Five years have passed since the film’s release, yet it continues to reign as one of India’s highest-grossing films. The film grossed around ₹263 crore (US$41 million) worldwide in the first week of its release. It became the first South Indian film to gross ₹300 crore (US$46.76 million) worldwide, reaching there in 9 days, and subsequently grossed ₹391.2 crore (US$60.98 million) worldwide in 15 days.

Advertisement

Now, the film will be screened as part of Film in Concert at the Stavanger Opera House in Norway.

Rajamouli took to social media and shared a picture from Norway. He wrote, “Can’t forget the magical screening of #Baahubali: The Beginning at the Royal Albert Hall in London, which is still stuck in my eyes. And now we are excited for another splendid Film in Concert screening of Baahubali-1 in Norway at Stavanger Opera House on August 18th, featuring a performance by the Stavanger Symphony Orchestra."

top videos
  • Salman Debuts Bald Look | Ayushmann's Pooja Flirts With Jeetendra | Samantha At 'India Day Parade'

    • Baahubali franchise went onto become one of the biggest Indian magnum opus. It’s first edition, Baahubali: The Beginning, earned a whopping amount of Rs 118.7 crores in India while the second installment Baahubali The Conclusion earned Rs 510.99 crore. It even became the first Indian film to cross Rs 1000 crore benchmark worldwide.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Shreyanka MazumdarShreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With...Read More

    first published: August 16, 2023, 18:30 IST
    last updated: August 16, 2023, 18:30 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App