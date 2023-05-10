SS Rajamouli Sends In His Best Wishes To Chatrapathi Team Ahead Of Release

The Chatrapathi fever is at an all-time high as the official Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli’s Telugu blockbuster is set for its massive Pan-India release on 12th May 2023. Produced by Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, the film is all set to release this Friday, May 12. Now ahead of the film’s release, filmmaker SS Rajamouli also sent in his best wishes to the team.

In a video, Rajamouli shared, “Chatrapathi is going to release on May 12. I am so happy because this is being brought to you by VV Vinayak Garu - one of the massy-est directors in the Indian Film Industry. The story is so close to my heart and I’m especially pleased that Vinayak Garu is handling the project. All the best to Jayantilal Gada ji. I’m sure he has put all his production muscle behind this film. Bellamkonda is already a massy star in the Hindi belt. I think the story suits him perfectly well, and suits his body language well, I wish the team, all the very best. Watch it, only in the theatres."

Helmed by VV Vinayak, Chatrapathi has been mounted on a larger-than-life scale and is written by SS Rajamouli’s father and veteran writer V. Vijayendra Prasad, known for his notable work in films like RRR, the Baahubali series and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Sreenivas Bellamkonda had earlier shared, “Chatrapathi is a special film to me in so many ways. VV Vinayak directed me in my Telugu debut and he is also the director of my Bollywood debut, which makes this collaboration even more significant. Chatrapathi ticks all the boxes of a commercial potboiler and we can’t wait to bring it to audiences."

Nushrratt Bharuccha on the other hand added, “It was an incredible experience working with Sreenivas Bellamkonda who is just a natural on screen – I’m happy to be part of this massive Pan-India offering and team Chatrapathi is excited to give the masses more reason to whistle and hoot."

Jayantilal Gada who’s backing the film added, “Chatrapathi has all the ingredients of an action-packed entertainer, something that Pan-India audiences can’t seem to get enough of. The trailer is testimony to everything the film has to offer and all our effort. We hope audiences embrace it and shower it with love and support."

From the massively scaled visuals to the stunts, the chemistry between Bellamkonda and Nushrratt Bharuccha, the choreography and catchy up-tempo music, to the gripping storyline, the Chatrapathi promises to be a full-house entertainer. The film is all set to release on May 12.

