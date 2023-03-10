SS Rajamouli to Direct Ram Charan in Marvel Film? RRR Actor Says 'Wow, We're Going to...'

Ram Charan had an exciting 2022 among everyone else. Not only did his film RRR broke countless box office records but also currently finds itself in the race of Oscars. To add to the celebration, the South superstar has also become a hot favourite of Hollywood hosts who’ve been calling him for interviews. In one such interactions, Ram Charan expressed his desire to be a part of every popular franchise that people enjoy watching.

On Friday, Ram Charan took to his Instagram handle to share snippets of an interview with Ash Crossan from Entertainment Tonight. When the actor was asked if there was any franchise be it Marvel or Star Wars he was interested to be an important part of, Ram Charan says, “I want to be in every franchise that people are watching it and buying the tickets. I want to be in every film, in every country where people appreciate art in the films and cinema basically. Cinema is becoming the global cinema. It’s no more Holywood, Bollywood. It’s burning all the woods and becoming a global cinema. And I am so fortunate to be a part of that."

When Ash Crossan talks about things that can be achieved if SS Rajamouli directs a Marvel film, Ram Charan responds, “Wow. We are going to host you a big party if that happens. She is one of the first people to say this and fingers crossed, I really hope that happens. It is for my director."

In his recent chat with Sam Fragoso of Talk Easy on the RRR Journey, his upbringing in Hyderabad, his father Chiranjeevi’s emotional reaction to the Oscars nomination.

On the historic Oscar Nomination, he said, “All the people that I am talking about, even they don’t know what this will be doing for our country. You cannot comprehend the result of this day. It is emotional for all of us. It is emotional for my dad who is waiting there. Before taking my flight, he was so sentimental that I was coming here. In 154 films he has done and 42 years he has been working, he has been to the Oscars in the 80s and that too for an appearance, and that also he felt was a huge achievement. But today we have been nominated and in the list and now waiting."

