SS Rajamouli To Make a 10-Part Film Based On Mahabharata? RRR Director Reveals It All

After delivering his mega-blockbuster RRR, filmmaker SS Rajamouli has now opened up about his dream project. In a recent interview, Rajamouli revealed that he wants to make a film series on the Indian epic Mahabharata and shared that it might be a 10-part movie.

“If I get to the point of making Mahabharata, it would take me a year just to read the versions of Mahabharata that are available in the country. At present, I can only assume that it would be a 10-part film," Rajamouli said while speaking with his brother-in-law Dr AV Guruva Reddy as quoted by Indian Express.

“Every film I make, I feel that I’m learning something to ultimately make Mahabharata. So that’s my dream and every step is towards that," the filmmaker added.

This is not the first time that SS Rajamouli has opened up about making a film on Mahabharata. Earlier also, he had said that his version of Mahabharata will be different from what everyone has read as of now and that the characters in his film will be ‘enhanced’. “The characters that I write for my Mahabharata will not be the same as you’ve seen or read before. I will tell Mahabharata in my own way. Mahabharata (story) will be the same, but the characters will be enhanced and the inter-relationships between the characters will be added," he had said.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that SS Rajamouli is all set to team up with Mahesh Babu for his next big-budgeted film. As reported by Pinkvilla, the film is in the scripting stage and is expected to go on floors at the end of this year. Reportedly, this movie will be inspired by the Indian epic Ramayana. The entertainment portal further claimed that Mahesh Babu’s character will be inspired by Lord Hanuman. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this as of now.

