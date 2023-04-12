SS Rajamouli To Team Up with Mahesh Babu For His Next Inspired By Ramayana: Report

SS Rajamouli, after the thunderous success of RRR, is all set to team up with Mahesh Babu for his next big-budgeted film. The movie, which is reportedly in the scripting stage, is expected to go on floors at the end of this year. According to the latest Pinkvilla report, the maestro filmmaker has this time derived his inspiration from Ramayana. The report further reveals that Mahesh Babu's character will be inspired by Lord Hanuman. SS Rajamouli’s next will mark Mahesh Babu’s entry into the world of Pan India Cinema. The yet-untitled movie is eyeing a theatrical release in late 2025.

The media outlet quoted a source close to the development as saying, “SS Rajamouli loves to take inspiration from Ramayana and Mahabharata. He makes films rooted in Indian culture and his next with Mahesh Babu will be no different.” Touted to be an epic jungle adventure, the movie will be reportedly shot in Amazon Forest. In addition, the film will centre around Ramayana, but with a Rajamouli spin. The source added, “While the film is an African Jungle Adventure, Mahesh Babu’s character will have traits similar to Lord Hanuman, who also has a history of the fight against all odds in the jungles. In fact, even the trajectory of the character will follow the route of Ramayana, but with a spin given in by SS Rajamouli.”

Rajamouli has grown up reading about epics like Ramayana, Mahabharata and Amar Chitrakatha. The inspiration from Bheem and Lord Ram in the characters of Jr. NTR and Ram Charan could also have been spotted in RRR. The source added, “The film is at present in the writing stage and the team aims to take it on floors by end of this year. It’s among the most expensive films of Indian Cinema and will extensively be shot in Amazon Forest.”

SS Rajamouli’s next will reportedly be produced by an international studio. And just like his Baahubali franchise and RRR, the movie will be made with extensive VFX work planned to be executed in LA. While earlier rumours were making round that Disney might bankroll the movie, the latest update claims that there is another international giant in the race to bag this big-budgeted film. It is being claimed that along with Disney, Sony Pictures is in the fight and “both the studios have promised world-class technical support” to the filmmaker.

