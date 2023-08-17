SS Rajamouli Told Aamir Khan 'Overacting Lag Raha Hai' After Watching Laal Singh Chaddha

When Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha was released in August 2022, it failed to leave a mark at the box office. The film, which also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead, could not impress critics and audiences alike. Now, Aamir’s cousin and director Mansoor Khan has revealed that even filmmaker SS Rajamouli had informed Aamir that he was ‘overacting’ in the Advait Chandan directorial.

Mansoor had earlier told Aamir Khan his acting in the Bollywood adaptation of the Hollywood classic “Forrest Gump" was “over the top". But it’s when Rajamouli, known for larger-than-life productions such as “Baahubali" and “RRR", called him out that it really hit home.

“Aamir has a great sense of humour. So one day he laughingly tells me, ‘When you told me it was over the top, I said, ok, you are a subtle guy which is why you might have felt that way. But when someone like Rajamouli tells me overacting lag raha hai, I said to myself, Isko bhi lag raha hai toh kiya hi hoga (If he also feels so than it must be)’," Mansoor told PTI, recalling his conversation with Aamir.

Mansoor, who directed the actor in his 1988 superhit debut “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak" (QSQT) and is now out with a new book “One: The Story of the Ultimate Myth", said he was “frank enough" to give Aamir his feedback well before others.

“I liked the script. I think writer Atul Kulkarni did a fine job of it. Yes, Aamir, I believe, went over the top with his expressions. I mean the character is not a jerk, not someone suffering with dyslexia or anything else. He is a bit odd … but that’s about it," he said.

“I loved Tom Hanks in the original (Forrest Gump), he was so minimal with his expressions and portrayal of the character. Of course, I did tell this to Aamir," Mansoor added

But it took Rajamouli’s opinion, articulated during a screening of the 2022 film, that made the 58-year-old actor believe his cousin was indeed right.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha, which courted multiple controversies during its release in August 2022, was also the victim of the then-trending “Boycott Bollywood" call.

A section of social media called for the movie’s boycott after a 2015 interview of Aamir resurfaced – he says in it that his then-wife Kiran Rao suggested they move countries because of “growing intolerance" in India.

Mansoor also directed Aamir in “Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander" and “Akele Hum Akele Tum". According to the 65-year-old, Aamir has always been of the opinion that a “good movie will work come what may".

“He told me if the movie is good it will work despite the boycott calls. The failure of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ was indeed a setback for him but then he has faced many such setbacks in his life — both professional and personal. He is very passionate about cinema and is motivated to work harder," Mansoor added.

The director, who hung up his boots after the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Josh" in 2000, said he gets “nightmares" about making films.

“I don’t like making films. I am grateful to the scheme of things or however it happened. But I always knew that this was not my lifelong journey," he said.

Mansoor’s daughter Zayn Marie Khan is also an actor and has worked in several projects, including “Mrs Serial Killer", “Feels Like Ishq" and “Monica O My Darling".