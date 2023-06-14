SS Rajamouli Turns Actor For An Ad Shoot? Here's What We Know

SS Rajamouli is undoubtedly one of the most renowned filmmakers of Indian cinema. He has proved his directorial expertise in films such as the Baahubali franchise and RRR. But do you know that Rajamouli is also a fine actor? He has acted in a few Telugu-oriented films and worked with some fellow directors, in special appearances.

Now, SS Rajamouli is once again ready to slip into the shoes of an actor for an advertisement for a mobile brand. According to Glute, Rajamouli is currently in a foreign destination, shooting for the popular mobile company, Oppo. Although, neither the film director nor the mobile brand has made any official announcement of the same so far, a BTS video of the ad shoot, featuring the filmmaker has surfaced on the internet.

Reports also claim that the ad shoot is being directed by a Bollywood filmmaker, whose name has not been revealed. The video snippets captured SS Rajamouli, donning a salt-and-pepper look. He was dressed in a cream-coloured jacket and paired it with a round-collared T-shirt and trousers of the same hue. This marks SSR’s first commercial and it will reportedly be out on YouTube soon.