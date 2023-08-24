SSMB29: SS Rajamouli And Mahesh Babu's Film To Feature Hollywood Stars? Here's What We Know

In 2022, the exciting news of Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli joining forces for an upcoming movie, tentatively named SSMB 29, generated immense anticipation among the audience. Fans have been eagerly waiting for this collaboration, hailed as the next big thing in Indian cinema. As we await more updates around the film, a recent report has cited Vijayendra Prasad’s words of Hollywood actors being a part of the ‘pan-world’ film.

The writer of the film Vijayendra Prasad, as per PinkVilla has revealed in his latest interview that the makers will be roping in Hollywood actors for an action-adventure set in Africa. If the news is true, it doesn’t come as a surprise, especially after witnessing SS Rajamouli’s RRR storm in Hollywood, that left prominent names like Makoto Shinkai, Steven Spielberg, James Cameron smitten by his craft. Earlier, there were reports doing the rounds that Chris Hemsworth will feature as a cameo in Mahesh Babu’s film along with a slew of several other Hollywood actors. Additionally, SS Rajamouli’s tie-up with Hollywood talent agency CAA (Creative Artists Agency) also indicates such possibilities. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made by the makers.

According to reports, Mahesh Babu’s character in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film is inspired by Lord Hanuman. Rajamouli is known for drawing inspiration from Indian epics like Ramayana and Mahabharata, and this film will be no exception. Despite being set in an African jungle adventure, Mahesh Babu’s character will possess traits similar to Lord Hanuman, who is renowned for his valour and determination while facing challenges in the jungles. The character’s journey is expected to mirror the trajectory of Ramayana, albeit with Rajamouli’s unique touch added to it. Fans can look forward to witnessing this exciting fusion of Indian mythology and an African jungle setting in the movie.