'Star Trek: Section 31' Original Movie Event Starring Oscar Winner Michelle Yeoh Announced

Oscar Winner Actress Michelle Yeoh will star in a new Star Trek spin-off series called “Section 31," reprising her role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou.

The show will focus on Georgiou joining a secret division of Starfleet to protect the United Federation of Planets and facing the sins of her past.

Production will begin later this year, StarTrek.com reported. Yeoh expressed her excitement about returning to the Star Trek family and the role she has loved for so long.

“I’m beyond thrilled to return to my Star Trek family and to the role I’ve loved for so long," Michelle Yeoh was quoted as saying by StarTrek.com. “Section 31 has been near and dear to my heart since I began the journey of playing Philippa all the way back when this new golden age of Star Trek launched."

Executive producer Alex Kurtzman noted Yeoh’s groundbreaking role in the first season of Star Trek: Discovery, where she portrayed one of the first two women on screen, and praised Yeoh for bringing Georgiou to life.

Paramount Streaming’s Chief Marketing Officer Domenic DiMeglio expressed excitement about welcoming Yeoh back and for fans to see what this special movie event has in store.

CBS Studios President David Stapf highlighted Yeoh’s powerful performance and how it resonated with fans worldwide.

The series is written by Craig Sweeny, directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi, and executive produced by Kurtzman, Yeoh, and others.

