Stephy Zaviour's Malayalam Film Madhura Manohara Moham To Release On This Date

Stephy Zaviour, one of the Malayalam cinema celebrated costume designers, has now donned the director’s cap as she makes her debut with Madhura Manohara Moham. After the trailer release, the audience has been eagerly waiting for the team to announce the release date of the film, which has now been finally revealed. Stephy shared the poster of the film and unveiled that it will hit the cinemas on June 16.

The caption of her Instagram post reads, “After a long wait and lots of hard work, I’m proud to announce that our film Madhura Manohara Moham is coming to the theatres near you on 16th June 2023!" Check out the post here:

Last month, the trailer of Madhura Manohara Moham promised to be an out-an-out family entertainer on the cards. The film seems to touch upon themes such as the inter-faith and inter-caste romance of two couples and how they convince their families. The family drama has the perfect amount of comedy which will be a pure joy ride.

As per the team, the film is set in Pathanamthitta and it will also explore the various traditions followed in the district that have seldom been used in the Malayalam cinema. Watch the trailer here:

The film is headlined by Sharaf U Dheen, Rajisha Vijayan and Bindu Panicker. Actors Malavika VN, Mukundan Unni Associates-fame Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Vijayaraghavan, Althaf Salim, Sunil Sukhada and Biju Sopanam will also be seen in prominent roles. Madhura Manohara Moham has been written by Mahesh Gopal and Jai Vishnu.