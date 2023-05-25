'Still Trying To Wrap My Head Around This': Pavithra Lakshmi On Her Mother’s Demise

Tamil Television actress Pavithra Lakshmi’s mother recently passed away after a prolonged illness. The actress shared a bunch of pictures and videos on Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for her mother after seven days of her passing. The post has a series of moments captured from a selfie on a plane to cutting cakes on every occasion. The actress also added a video of her mother playing with their pet and her enjoying the jam session with Adithya RK. There is also a video of her consoling the singer as he hugs her.

In the long post, Pavithra wrote, “It’s been 7 days. I am still trying to wrap my head around this. It’s been a week since you left me, papa. I still don’t understand why you had to leave me so early. All that I can think now to console myself is that all those five years of struggle and pain and agony you faced will no longer be there in the place you are (sic)."

Pavithra called her mother, “supermom" for aceing the role of a single parent. She continued and said, “I really wish I can see you once talk to you once eat your food once. But you left me with no choice. All I can ask for now is to be by my side always please(sic)."

She also thanked people by her side during this difficult period. “A million thanks to everyone who stood by my side as my chosen family during this. If not for you all I don’t know what I would have done. And Adithya RK you were her favourite in her last days, she always chose you over me or anyone," she added. The actress also thanked the singer for making her mother laugh whenever she failed to do so. She also thanked her friends for being the sons her mother never had.

“She will forever keep blessing you both abundantly…" she added.

The actress also mentioned that she is sorry for not responding to calls or messages, as she is still processing this entire thing and will respond soon whenever possible.

The comments section was filled with condolence messages from the Tamil film industry. Pavithra Lakshmi rose to fame in the show Cooku With Comali. The lovely pair Vijay Pugazh-Pavithra and their unique performance impressed the audience.