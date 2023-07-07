'Stop Spreading Fake News': Krithi Shetty On 'Being Harassed By Hero’s Son'

Krithi Shetty, a rising talent in Telugu and Tamil cinema, recently found herself in a controversy after rumours of harassment by the son of a popular actor surfaced. These speculations quickly spread across social media, causing fans to wonder about the identity of the actor involved. However, Krithi directly addressed the rumours and clarified the situation.

A viral meme suggested that she was constantly pursued by the individual in question, who insisted on attending events with her. However, Krithi decided to speak up and shared the meme, urging people to stop spreading false information and fabricating stories. She emphasised that the rumours were baseless and exaggerated.

Krithi Shetty’s journey to stardom began with her debut in the film Super 30 alongside Hrithik Roshan. However, it was her Telugu debut in Uppena that catapulted her to fame. With notable projects like Shyam Singha Roy, Bangarraju, The Warriorr, and Macherla Niyojakavargam in her filmography, Krithi has made a name for herself in the industry.

The actress was recently seen at the launch event of her Tamil film Genie, where she appeared alongside Jayam Ravi. The star-studded cast of Genie includes Wamiqa Gabbi, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Devayani, with renowned composer AR Rahman collaborating with Jayam Ravi once again for the project.