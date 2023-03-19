Adult film star Stormy Daniels tied the knot with her beau Barrett Blade, her fellow adult film star in a hush-hush ceremony last December. This is Daniels’ fourth marriage. For the uninitiated, she made news when her alleged affair with Donald Trump came to the limelight. Last year, she took to social media to share the news of her marriage.

She had written, “When you marry your best friend, life is always going to be good….even on the days it’s hard. Thank you @barrettblade777 for giving me my dream home, life and family. (The diamonds and amazing sex are awesome, too! 💋😜)"

According to reports, Daniels is directing an adult film Lawless which has Blade as its cinematographer.

Meanwhile, former US President Donald Trump said he expects to be “arrested" Tuesday over an alleged hush-money payment to Daniels in 2016 and he urged his supporters to protest, as prosecutors gave signs of moving closer to an indictment. Trump had denied his affair with Daniels but his lawyer Michael Cohen had pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations linked to $130,000 in “hush money" he paid Daniels shortly before the November 2016 presidential election.

Daniels had claimed to have had a sexual liaison with Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in 2006, around the time that the reality television star’s wife, Melania, had given birth to their son Barron.

The current investigation, led by Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg, an elected Democrat, centers on $130,000 paid weeks before the 2016 polls to stop porn star Stormy Daniels from going public about an affair she says she had with Trump years earlier.

