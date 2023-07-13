Stranger Things Shoot On Halt; How Will Hollywood Actors Strike Hit TV Shows and Films?

Thousands of Hollywood film and television actors may go on strike from Friday, joining writers who walked off the job 11 weeks ago. How would a walkout by the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) affect viewers’ favourite shows and movies?

Which films and television shows would be hit?

A walkout by actors would stop all production of film and scripted television shows in the United States, except for independent productions that are not covered by labour contracts with unions.

Work on dramas and comedies has already ground to a halt in Los Angeles, according to FilmLA, which issues film permits. Production on “Stranger Things", “The Handmaid’s Tale" and other shows have shut down.

Advertisement

What will the fall TV season look like?

Broadcast networks including Fox and Walt Disney Co’s ABC have announced fall lineups heavy with reality shows, which are not affected by the strikes. ABC will air re-runs of the hit comedy “Abbott Elementary" and Fox will feature an animated comedy that was already completed.

Fresh seasons of comedies and dramas that typically start in September will likely be delayed.

What about streaming services?

Netflix, Amazon.com Inc’s Prime Video and other streaming services can continue to supply local-language shows made in places such as Korea and India. But their Hollywood productions would be paused.

Advertisement

What programming is safe from the strikes?

News programs will continue as normal because their writers are covered by a different union. The same is true for unscripted reality shows such as “Big Brother" and “The Bachelor."