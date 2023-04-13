Stree 2 FINALLY Reveals Release Date, Bhediya 2 and New Vampire Movie Announced; Deets Inside

It is official! Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe is only expanding with the help of Stree 2, Bhediya 2, and a newly announced Vampire film. On Wednesday night, the producer made his way to the Jio Studios’ Infinite Together event along with the cast of Stree 2 — Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee — to announce that Stree 2 is coming on screens next year. The team enacted a skit to announce the 2024 release date.

The cast took to the stage to recall their last run-in with ‘Stree’ and prayed that she doesn’t return. However, Shraddha makes a return, reminding people that she is the ghostly figure and is all set to scare Rajkumar’s Vicky. The team revealed that Stree 2 is set to release on August 31, 2024.

Advertisement

Besides Stree 2, Varun Dhawan took to the stage to announce that he will be returning in his wolf avatar with Bhediya 2. The actor did not indulge in many details but revealed that the film is slated to release in 2025. Dinesh also revealed that Maddock Films is working on a vampire-themed film as part of the universe but refrained from sharing the cast and release date details. There were rumours doing the rounds last year that Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen headlining the vampire movie.

Apart from the horror-comedy universe announcements, Jio Studios gave a glimpse of their stellar upcoming lineup. This includes Shahid Kapoor’s Bloody Daddy, Kartik Aryan and Shraddha Kapoor’s Bhul Chuk Maaf, the untitled film starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, Amitabh Bachchan’s Section 84, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vikrant Massey and Mouni Roy’s BlackOut, Vijay Sethupathi’s Mumbaikar, The Storyteller starring Paresh Rawal and Adil Hussain, Dhoom Dhaam headlined by Pratik Gandhi and Yami Gautam and Empire featuring Taapsee Pannu and Arvind Swamy, to name just a few.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here