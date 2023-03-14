Music composer MM Keeravani and director SS Rajamouli are at the top of the world, with their film RRR receiving global acclaim following its song Naatu Naatu’s victory at the Oscars and the Golden Globe Awards, under the Best Original Song category. Do you know Keeravani and Rajamouli have churned out magic with their collaboration before as well? Earlier, they teamed up for several other films that had a golden run at the box office.

Student No 1 (September 27, 2001)

A musical drama, Student No 1, starring Jr NTR, was a runaway hit for Keeravani and Rajamouli. Made on a budget of Rs 2 crore, this film went on to do a pre-release business of Rs 2.75 crore. The box office collection of this film was Rs 12 crore.

Eega (July 6, 2012)

Eega was another super hit directed by Rajamouli. Produced on a budget of Rs 26 crore, Eega did a spectacular pre-release business of Rs 32 crore. Even more amazing was the box office collection of this film, which was Rs 45 crore.

Baahubali: The Beginning (July 10, 2015)

A cinematic marvel created by Rajamouli, Baahubali: The Beginning set records of all sorts at the box office with an approximate collection of Rs 600 crore. It was produced on a budget of Rs 136 crore and its pre-release business was Rs 191 crore.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (April 28, 2017)

This classic, made on the budget of Rs 250 crore (combined for both parts), brilliantly concluded the Baahubali franchise. The pre-release business of this sequel was Rs 380 crore. Even more massive was its staggering box office collection at Rs 854 crore.

RRR (March 24, 2022)

A jaw-dropping amalgamation of history and fantasy, this film made on a budget of Rs 550 crore created history at the Oscars. The pre-release business of the film stood at a staggering Rs 450 crore, and it collected Rs 1,215 crore at the box office worldwide.

