Style Stars Sharman Joshi And Sahil Khan To Come Together For Another Entertainer After Two Decades; Deets

Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan, who shot to fame with their comedy film Style and Xcuse Me, are all set to share screen space once again in a yet-untitled film. Sharman and Sahil first joined hands in 2001 and later in 2003. Their new film is all set to roll and will also mark the launch of a new actress. It will be

shot extensively in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking of the collaboration, actor Sharman Joshi said , “With the film all ready to roll, I am absolutely excited. The films that Sahil and I did earlier brought about a lot of appreciation for the chemistry we shared on screen. It was our first commercial hit that was seen by Raju Hirani sir too, who then signed me for 3 Idiots."

Actor Sahil Khan added , “The writer and the director – Sam Khan – and I have known each other for long and

I am absolutely delighted to work under his direction. Also, this film brings Sharman and me together once again. He’s a superb actor and a wonderful person to work with."

Writer Milap Zaveri, who’s penning the dialogues and the screenplay, said, “The film will be a full-on entertainer. It will have all the masala to keep the viewers glued to their seats."