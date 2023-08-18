Subhash Ghai Drops BIG Hint About Khal Nayak Sequel, Says 'We Have Offers From Studios' | Exclusive

Popularly known as Hindi cinema’s biggest showman, Subhash Ghai has delivered several iconic movies in his nearly 40-year career. From Ram Lakhan to Khal Nayak and Pardes to Taal, Ghai has cemented himself as one of the most influential filmmakers in the Hindi film industry. After entertaining the movie audience for four decades, Ghai has now ventured into television with his latest production titled Jaanaki, which airs on DD National.

“I had the story for Jaanaki with me for the longest time and it was very close to my heart, as it’s about women empowerment. I made Pardes, Taal, Dil and Yaadein, which were all about women empowerment. But when Doordarshan approached me, that’s when I presented them this story and they liked it, too. The reason I chose Doordarshan is because, they were genuine, they agreed for the price we asked for, and we were given creative freedom. I cannot work in any place where the creative freedom is with the executive."

He continued, “I wanted Rekhaji to play the lead role (in Jaanaki). But I started shooting for Pardes, so I decided to keep this for later."