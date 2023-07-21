‘Success Is A Journey, Not A Destination’: Sivakarthikeyan At Maaveeran Event

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan recently delivered a hit film, Maaveeran. With the success of Maaveeran, directed by Madonne Ashwin and featuring Aditi Shankar as the female lead, he added another feather to his cap. The film grossed around Rs 70 crores in its first week. To celebrate such a massive success, Maaveeran’s team recently organised a meeting to thank fans and audience for their support and love. Talking at the event, Sivakarthikeyan shared how he defines success. He said that after the failure of his films like Hero and Prince, he delivered hits like Namma Veetu Pillai, Doctor and Maveeran. He said success is just two sides of the same coin. Sivakarthikeyan added, “Success and failure come and go in life. I believe success is a journey, not a destination."

Maaveeran also stars actress Saritha, Aditi Shankar, Monisha, Yogi Babu, Mysskin and Sunil. Bharat Shankar composed the film’s music. The movie was released on July 14. Maaveeran lived up to its anticipation, attracting a massive crowd to theatres on its opening day. Fans appreciated Maaveeran for its gripping tale, leaving positive reviews.