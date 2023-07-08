Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Recalls Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa Shooting Days; Says ‘Shah Rukh Khan Was Thinking…’

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa is known as one of the classic cults. The romantic drama not only impressed fans with its storyline but also with its songs. Well, recently in an interview, Suchitra reminisced about the shooting days of the iconic film. She mentioned that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was recently married then, would think of Gauri Khan while doing scenes with her.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, the actress said, “I used to mainly talk to Gauri, I don’t think I spoke much to Shah Rukh. I always say this that I think jab Shah Rukh Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa karrahe the, woh mujhe nahi dekh rahe the woh Gauri ko dekh rahe the." Suchitra meant Shah Rukh would look at her and think about Gauri.

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa was released in 1994 and was directed by Kundan Shah. The film marks the debut of Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and also starred Deepak Tijori in the lead role. Apart from them, it also featured Naseeruddin Shah, Rita Bhaduri, Satish Shah, Anjan Srivastava, and Ashutosh Gowarikar among others.