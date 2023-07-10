Suchitra Krishnamoorti Accuses Shekha Kapur Of Cheating On Her, Says 'I Got Pregnant And...'

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, actor and singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi recently opened up about her relationship with filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and shared that the acclaimed director had cheated on her during their marriage. Suchitra also talked about her teenage obsessed with Shekhar and the problems they faced as a married couple.

However, Suchitra added that marriages don’t break because of infidelity. She said, “I don’t think marriages break because of infidelity, they break up because of disrespect." Suchitra and Shekhar were married for 12 years before they called it off in 1999.

Suchitra rose to fame when she acted opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. However, she revealed that Shekhar did not want her to keep acting. She said, “My husband didn’t want me to act. But it wasn’t a big deal for me. I came from a non-filmy background. I started getting film offers when I was in school and college. In college, I got the offer to do Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa."

She added, “While I was in college, I did a Malayalam film. My parents were very strict, they didn’t want me to act. But I lied to them and went to Kochi to shoot for a film. After that, I did a lot of films that became superhits."

“But then my husband was very clear that he doesn’t want his wife to act. I was too naïve to understand the thinking of a person who asks you not to work. But it wasn’t a big deal for me, I had more talent than ambition. So I never thought that anything will ever stop in my life, though it did," Suchitra said.

In the interview, Suchitra said that she was obsessed with Shekhar and had decided as a 10-12-year-old child that she will either marry former Pak-PM Imran Khan or Shekhar Kapur. The former couple started meeting when the director was casting for Champion, a film that never saw the light of the day. Suchitra was 19 years old then.

Suchitra said, “Then I kept meeting him and one thing lead to another. Mujh toh pyaar hogaeya, but he was serious that boss I am not serious. But I was so conservative in my head, I said to him, “I am not that type of girl. I will not see you again if you don’t marry me. Toh maine dhamki se unke shaadi mujhse karvali."

The two got married when Suchitra was 22 years old. However, their union saw opposition from her parents due to their age gap and Shekhar being divorced. Suchitra mentioned, “Shekhar was my mother’s age at that time." “They asked me to have an affair and get it out of my head. But I was sure that this is what I want and it is something that I brought on myself," she said.