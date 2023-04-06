Suchitra Sen Birth Anniversary: Top Performances of the Aandhi Actress

SUCHITRA SEN BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Suchitra Sen is a name revered in both the Hindi and Bangla film industry. The actress cast a spell on the audience with her phenomenal performances. Such was her appeal that even more than 40 years after her final appearance on the silver screen and her death in 2014, Suchitra Sen continues to live in the memories of the audience. Suchitra Sen and Uttam Kumar were one of the top pairs in Bengali cinema.

In Bollywood, she became a star with her choice of projects like Devdas, Aandhi and Bombai Ka Babu to name a few. On the occasion of her birth anniversary, let’s take a look at her 5 top performances in Bollywood.

Devdas (1955)

Based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel Devdas, the movie by Bimal Roy was one of the most iconic films in Suchitra Sen’s career. Her role as Paro, aka, Parvati was supendous. Devdas is a tragic story of the protagonist and Paro, whose childhood friendship blossoms into love but does not result in marriage. Paro gets married off to a rich widower, while Devdas flees to the city and resorts to heavy drinking. There, a courtesan, Chandramukhi, falls in love with him. The movie stars Dilip Kumar, Suchitra Sen and Vyjayanthimala. Aandhi (1975)

Suchitra Sen’s immaculate performance in Gulzar’s political drama Aandhi speaks volumes of her capabilities as an actress. Aandhi is a story about JK (Sanjeev Kumar) and Aarti (Suchitra Sen) who get married secretly and later part ways. Many years later, after Aarti becomes a successful politician, their paths cross again but Aarti fears that it will affect her election campaign. Bombai Ka Babu (1960)

A petty thief Babu assumes the identity of Kundan, a wealthy heir. Things become complicated after Babu falls in love with Maya. Raj Khosla’s Bombai Ka Babu features Dev Anand, Suchitra Sen, Jeevan Dhar, and Nasir Hussain in key roles. Mamta (1966)

Asit Sen’s Mamta is a story about the sacrifices a mother makes for her child. It narrates the story of Monish Rai who belongs to a wealthy family and is in love with Deviyani, who comes from a humble background. When he is away for some work, Deviyani seeks financial assistance from his family but is turned down. She gets married to a drunkard and becomes pregnant. To save herself and her daughter, Suparna, she gives her away to a nun and starts working in a brothel. The movie stars Ashok Kumar, Dharmendra and Suchitra Sen. Sarhad (1960)

Shankar Mukherjee’s Sarhad stars Dev Anand, Suchitra Sen, Anwar Hussain and Ragini in pivotal roles. The story revolves around Amar, who takes refuge in the forest with a tribal group after his father beats him up. Years later, he becomes the leader of the group and comes across his ageing father, who brought with him a girl named Mala. The very entry of Mala into his life sparks jealousy in Gulabi, who is in love with Amar and wants to win him at any cost. Amidst this tension, there is another character Jaggu, who despises Amar for being the unchallenged leader and makes a ploy to grab power.

