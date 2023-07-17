Sudhakar Komakula's Music Video Memories, Record in 5 Languages, Out Soon

Sudhakar Komakula is all set for his next release, which is a music video named Memories. The song has been produced under the banner of Sukha Media. The song was shot in the beautiful city of San Francisco with real-world footage and 2D animation. The song has been recorded in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam, and it will soon be available on YouTube.

The song is composed by Arun and sung by Rahul Sipligunj in Telugu, and Vasuki Vaibhav sang it in Kannada, which will be an amazing experience for viewers to listen to. The video also has a simple hook step at the end that invites everyone to join in and dance all together. Sudhakar Komakulu has done the production for the project Memories, which will give a dose of entertainment following his past projects.

According to some reports, the music video will give a sense of nostalgia as it is an appreciation of a transformative journey of life where the journey of a young man who is lost in life reaches a point where he understands his destination and where he belongs.