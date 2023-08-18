Sudheesh-starrer Mindpower Manikuttan's Shooting Starts In Ernakulam

Sudheesh starrer Mindpower Manikuttan went on floors on Thursday with a pooja ceremony held at Edappally Anchumana Devi Temple. Several renowned people from the film fraternity attended the gathering with their august presence.

Directed by Vishnu Sharma, the film stars Sudheesh and newcomer Janeesh in the leading roles. The first look of the film, unveiling Sudheesh and Janeesh in stylish black suits, has garnered significant attention on social media. The actors were seen wearing matching sunglasses. While Sudheesh sits in a chair, Janeesh can be seen standing beside him. So far, the poster has received positive feedback from social media users.

The filming of Mindpower Manikuttan is set to unfold in different locations including Ernakulam, Delhi, Kullu Manali and Goa. One of the main roles in the movie is portrayed by the skilled newcomer Janeesh. Touted to be a family entertainer, the film is produced by Sankar S and Sumesh Panicker under the banner of VJ Fly Private Limited.

Meanwhile, the music of the film is composed by acclaimed music director Gopi Sundar, with lyrics penned by Rajeev Alunkal. P Sukumar handles the cinematography and the screenplay is a joint venture between Jineesh and Vishnu.

Sudheesh has struck a chord with the audience with films like Minnal Murali, Bhoomiyile Manohara Swakaryam, and Theevandi. His other notable projects include Gold, Padavettu, Kadavu, Heaven, Sathyam Mathrame Bodhippikkoo and more. He was last seen in Jude Anthany Joseph’s directorial 2018.

Joseph, along with Akhil P Dharmajan, contributed to the storyline of the film. In addition to his writing role, Joseph also takes on the character of Varghese in the movie. The film is supported by Anto Joseph Film Company, Kavya Film Company, and PK Prime Production.