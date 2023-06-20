Sudheesh To Start Filming For Mindpower Manikuttan In Ernakulam On August 17

Renowned Malayalam actor Sudheesh, who is known for his remarkable performances and has been honored with the Kerala State Film Award, is eagerly anticipating his upcoming film, Mindpower Manikuttan. Directed by Vishnu Sharma, the film is set to commence filming in Ernakulam, Kochi, Kerala, starting from Chingam 1. For those unfamiliar, Chingam is a Malayalam month, and Chingam 1 falls on August 17, which is a Thursday.

In addition to Ernakulam, the shooting of Mindpower Manikuttan is scheduled to take place in other locations such as Delhi, Kullu Manali, and Goa. The film features talented newcomer Janeesh in one of the lead roles. Presented under the banner of VJ Fly Private Limited, the family entertainer is produced by Sankar S and Sumesh Panicker.

The music for the film is composed by the renowned music director Gopi Sundar, with lyrics penned by Rajeev Alunkal. P Sukumar handles the cinematography, while Jineesh and Vishnu have worked on the screenplay. The editing is done by Kapil Gopalakrishnan, and the art department is managed by Koyas.

The first look of this film which shows Sudheesh and Janeesh dressed in all-black suits has also gained eyeballs on social media. Both actors have worn color-coordinated shades as well and are sitting in a mansion. While Sudheesh is sitting on a chair, Janeesh is standing by his side. Social media users appreciated the poster and Malayalam actor Vinshad S also lauded it.

Besides Mindpower Manikuttan, Sudheesh is also looking forward to films like Aap Kaise Ho, Ennivar, Praharam, Rasta on the Way, Sesham Mikeil Fathima, etc.