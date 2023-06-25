Suga Brings PSY On Stage For Surprise That That Performance and BTS Fans Lose Their Minds

BTS member Suga commenced the last leg of his D-Day Tour at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul, Korea on Saturday, June 24, and what a night it was. The sold-out show was filled with energy and cheers as the rapper set the stage on fire with his hit songs like Haegum, Life goes on, and D-Daeng, among many more. ENHYPEN and LE SSERAFIM members were also present at the concert. However, PSY’s surprise appearance became the key highlight of last night.

Fans roared and screamed with delight as the popular duo performed ‘That That’ together. The song was sung and produced in collaboration between the artists. Ending the set with the iconic ‘That That’ pose, the K-pop stars shared a brotherly hug before PSY left the stage.

The Gangnam-style singer even took to Instagram to share the moment with his fans. He wrote, “was #dday with @agustd 간만에 #민윤기와박재상". Fans were quick to fill his comment sections with comments like, “THEIR ENERGIES ON STAGE IT’S PHENOMENAL", “Thank you for this performance with Suga, we had so fun", and “The performance was fire". Users even spammed the comments with funny gifs of PSY and Suga to show their appreciation.

Check out the post here:

‘That That’ was released last year in April and is part of Park Jae-sang’s Psy 9th. The music video was released on YouTube, and it currently has 44.8 crore views. It is produced and co-written by Suga.

The ARMYs couldn’t keep calm and even took to Twitter to share their reactions: