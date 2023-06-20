Suga Remains Calm As Fire Breaks Out During BTS Member's Singapore Concert, Video Goes Viral

If there is one thing members of the global sensation K-Pop band are known for is their professionalism. So it comes as no surprise that when during the recent D-Day concert in Singapore, a fire broke out on stage, Min Yoongi (Suga) remained unfazed. The incident occurred during the second day of The Suga Agust D Tour, known for its heavy reliance on pyrotechnics and fire effects to create an immersive atmosphere in line with the rapper’s powerful songs. As part of his routine, Suga typically interacts closely with the audience during the performance of D-DAY. He often picks a phone from the crowd to record himself singing the song. However, during the Singapore show, something unexpected happened.

While Suga lingered on the stairs, taking his time to return to the stage, fan-taken videos revealed that a piece of equipment had caught fire on stage. Despite the dangerous situation, the BTS star remained composed, continuing to rap as if nothing had happened. Meanwhile, a staff member rushed to the scene with a fire extinguisher to control the flames. Fans, known as ARMYs, couldn’t help but admire Suga’s professionalism and dedication to keeping the audience engaged despite the unfolding accident. The videos capturing Suga’s calm demeanour amidst the fire quickly went viral, drawing attention from people on the internet. Many praised the artist’s ability to stay focused and maintain a sense of control during a potentially hazardous incident, highlighting his professionalism and commitment to providing an unforgettable concert experience.

Advertisement

“Flame thing caught fire onstage. As expected, staff were quick to extinguish it. Yoongi was likely alerted thru in-ears cuz he took his time to get back on stage! So smooth," a fan wrote sharing a clip of the incident.

Another member of the ARMY narrated the entire incident on their tweet along with the clip of the video. The tweet read, “During his concert in Singapore small incident. Suga always takes a Samsung selfie and immediately returns to the stage but this time he stayed on the steps. On stage, a small fire broke out and the team took care of it quickly. Yoongi remained calm continuing to sing."

Advertisement

“Stage was literally on fire last night. Thank you to Singapore Indoor Stadium and Live Nation SG staff who gave prompt responses and ensure our BTS Suga is safe," read another tweet.

Advertisement

Check out some more ARMY reactions here: