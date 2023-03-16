Suhana Khan Attends Alanna Panday’s Sangeet Ceremony In Mom Gauri's Silver Saree; Watch

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan added glitz and glamour to Alanna Panday’s sangeet ceremony. Alanna and Ivor McCray, who are set to tie the knot today (March 16), wrapped up their pre-wedding festivities with the sangeet ceremony on March 15. Their sangeet ceremony was all things bling, as it witnessed a wave of celebs marking their attendance. Therefore, Suhana was spotted leaving the venue in a silver shimmery saree. While paps urged Suhana to stay back for the photograph, she seemed to be in a hurry and directly went inside her car.

The video opens with Chunky Panday’s youngest daughter Rysa rushing out of the venue with a big smile on her face. Next, Suhana can be seen exiting the building, looking stunning in her mom Gauri Khan’s dazzling sheer saree with zari work. Pairing the saree with a strappy matching blouse, Suhana kept it all very minimal by ditching the jewellery and accessories. She gave her look a stylish final touch by keeping her tresses open. In case you didn’t know, Suhana, Alanna’s cousin Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor are childhood friends.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Suhana’s mother and Shah Rukh Khan’s better half Gauri Khan was also snapped by the paparazzi. She was seen sporting semi-formals. Decked in a silk shirt atop a pair of denim jeans, Gauri slayed the look in beige high heels. Giving it all a final touch Gauri kept her wavy tresses open. She even stayed back to give pictures to the paparazzi.

Advertisement

The cousin of the bride-to-be, Ananya Panday was seen marking her attendance at the ceremony along with her parents Chunky Pandey and Bhavana Panday. While Ananya slipped into Tanya Ghavri’s pastel pink lehenga, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star, Bhavana looked gorgeous in a white Anarkali suit.

Advertisement

Alanna’s pre-wedding festivities began a couple of days ago, with her mehendi ceremony taking place at Sohail Khan’s residence in Mumbai’s Bandra. The ceremony witnessed attendance by stars like Salman Khan, Helen, Bobby Deol and Palak Tiwari, among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suhana Khan has kept her fans waiting for her Bollywood debut with The Archies. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the Netflix movie will also mark the debuts of Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.

Read all the Latest Movies News here