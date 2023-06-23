Suhana Khan Buys Agricultural Land In Alibaug For Rs 13 Crore: Reports

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, is generating significant buzz as she is all set to showcase her magic in the much-anticipated Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film, The Archies. Fans eagerly await the opportunity to witness her talent on the big screen. However, even before her first movie hits theatres, Suhana has already accomplished another remarkable feat. Recent reports reveal that she has made a substantial investment by purchasing a farm land for a staggering amount of Rs 12.91 crore.

As per the reports in ETimes, Suhana Khan has bought the land in Thal village, Alibaug. The transaction took place on June 1, and the registration documents describe Suhana as an agriculturist. The property reportedly comprises 1.5 acres of agricultural land and includes structures spanning an area of 2218 sq ft. In order to complete the purchase, Suhana paid a stamp duty of Rs 77.46 lakh. The land was acquired from three sisters named Anjali, Rekha, and Priya Khot, who inherited it from their parents. Notably, the property has been registered in the name of Deja-Vu Farm Pvt Ltd, with the directors of the land being Shah Rukh Khan’s mother-in-law Savita Chhibber and sister-in-law Namita Chhibber. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

This is not the first property owned by the Khans in Thal. Shah Rukh Khan owns a sea-facing property in Thal, which is equipped with luxurious amenities like a swimming pool and a helipad. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 52nd birthday at this location. Apart from them, several other celebrities own vacation homes in coastal Alibaug including Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.