Suhana Khan Goofs Around With Rumoured BF Agastya Nanda In Throwback Reel Of The Archies Gang; Watch

During the TUDUM event in Brazil, the cast of The Archies treated fans to a teaser of the film. Adding to the excitement, Suhana Khan has now shared a throwback Reel on her Instagram, looking back at their memorable Brazil trip. The reel captures the cast of the film enjoying on the streets of Sao Paulo and preparing for their performance.

Suhana took to Instagram to post the video of her trip to Brazil with the cast of The Archies and captioned the post, “Life with The Archies: Sao Paulo Edition" and tagged her co-stars. In the reel titled “The Archies in Brazil," Suhana Khan was accompanied by her rumoured beau Agastya Nanda and fellow co-stars Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda. Check out the post right here:

In fact, after setting the stage of Netflix’s global event ablaze, the official page of The Archies had dropped a behind-the-scenes video of the team’s recent Brazil trip. The clip gave a glance at its star cast. We particularly caught glimpses of Khushi Kapoor and rumoured couple Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda. The BTS footage has recorded visuals of them during their rehearsals on the stage, on the Tudum event red carpet and even in the middle of the streets of Brazil.