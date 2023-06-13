Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor And The Archies Cast Sport Matching Jackets As They Leave For Brazil; Photos

Star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda who are all set to make their Bollywood debut with The Archies, were earlier spotted in the airport. They along with their co-stars Mihir Ajuha, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda and Aditi Dot were also spotted. The gang is travelling to Brazil for a Netflix event. The Archies, helmed by Zoya Akhtar will be streaming on Netflix later this year.

Earlier, the cast was spotted at the airport. Wearing black jackets, Suhana, Agastya and Khushi along with the other cast members donned their brightest smiles for the paparazzi. Their jackets had ‘The Archies’ written on the back.

While Suhana wore a black top teamed with black denims, along with the jacket. Khushi on the other hand opted for a black crop top and beige pants. They all flaunted their matching jackets before stepping inside the airport. Have a look :

Advertisement

Earlier yesterday, the makers recently unveiled another fresh poster from the film. Suhana too shared the same on her Instagram handle, and wrote, “Meet the @archiesnetflix gang! 💕 Coming soon, only on @netflix_in #TheArchiesOnNetflix."

In the photo, Suhana Khan shared her new look as Veronica, while Khushi Kapoor looked cute as Betty Cooper. Agastya Nanda who plays Archie Andrews looked dapper, while Mihir Ahuja looked adorable as Jughead Jones. Vedang Raina who plays Reggie Mantle struck his pose with much-needed elegance. Yuvraj Menda and Aditi Dot who play Dilton Doiley and Midgge Klump looked all things cute in the poster.

Advertisement

Earlier, when the first look of Archies was out, Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media handle to share the same and gave a special advice to his daughter. “And remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect….but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor….the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep….the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you….u have come a long way baby….but the road to peoples heart is unending…..stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light….Camera and Action!," he wrote. .