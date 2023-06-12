Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor Unveil New Archies Poster; Anshula Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor Give Shoutouts

Minutes after the post went viral, Maheep Kapoor took to the comments section and cheered for her. She wrote, ‘Sue this is FABbbbbb! ❤️❤️❤️.’ Zoya Akhtar and Sanjay Kapoor also dropped in hearts.

In the photo, Suhana Khan shares her new look as Veronica, while Khushi Kapoor looks cute as Betty Cooper. Agastya Nanda who plays Archie Andrews looked dapper, while Mihir Ahuja looked adorable as Jughead Jones. Vedang Raina who plays Reggie Mantle struck his pose with much-needed elegance. Yuvraj Menda and Aditi Dot who play Dilton Doiley and Midgge Klump looked all things cute in the poster.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her much anticipated Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The film will also mark the debut of Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. The makers recently unveiled another fresh poster from the film. Suhana too shared the same on her Instagram handle, and wrote, “Meet the @archiesnetflix gang! Coming soon, only on @netflix_in #TheArchiesOnNetflix."

Earlier, when the first look of Archies was out, Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media handle to share the same and gave a special advice to his daughter. “And remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect….but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor….the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep….the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you….u have come a long way baby….but the road to peoples heart is unending…..stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light….Camera and Action!," he wrote.

Speaking about the teen drama, director Zoya Akhtar had earlier shared, “I am super excited to have the chance to bring The Archies to life. It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous."