Suhana Khan Looks Stunning In A Red, Strapless Gown; BFFs Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor Go 'Wow'

Suhana Khan’s sartorial choices have always been noteworthy. While she is yet to make her big screen debut, the young star kid enjoys a massive fan following. Her photos, her fashionable looks go viral in no time. She recently shared a throwback photo of hers from the NMACC launch event, where she looked all things stunning.

In the photo, Suhana looked all things drop-dead gorgeous in a red backless gown. She completed her look, with well-defined eyes, and a nude lip colour. She struck a pose with utmost perfection and found the right balance between elegance and charm. Fans on seeing the photo, gushed over her beauty. Not just them, Suhana’s best friends Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor also dropped in heartfelt comments for her. While Ananya wrote, ‘How do u do it ’. Meanwhile, Shanaya wrote, ‘Wowwwww’ and also dropped in a bundle of hearts.

Suhana Khan is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. She will be making her big Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The young starlet will be seen sharing screen space with Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. The film will be released on Netflix this year.

Suhana has indeed come a long way in carrying herself amid the limelight. However, there was a time when the actress revealed that she hated the attention. Back in 2018, in an interview with Vogue, the young starlet admitted that it was tough growing up as the daughter of a superstar. She said, “I realised quite early on that it was different for us. But I never really thought about my dad being famous. When I was about five, he would come and drop me to school, and people would point and stare."