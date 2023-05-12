Suhana Khan Looks Stunning In A Red Strappy Dress As She Parties With Orry; See Pic

Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, recently set social media on fire with her stunning appearance in a red strappy dress. The budding actress has been making waves with her fashion choices and this latest look has once again won the hearts of her fans.

In the picture, shared by Viral Bhayani, Suhana can be seen wearing a red dress with thin straps, showcasing her toned arms and shoulders. She paired the dress with no accessories and a subtle makeup look with nude colour lipstick. Suhana’s friend Orry also looked dashing in a black tee. The duo seemed to be enjoying themselves at the birthday party of Sandeep Khosla. Suhana flashed a bright smile for the camera.

Take a look at the picture here:

Advertisement

The picture has already garnered a lot of attention on social media, with fans showering Suhana with compliments for her stunning appearance. Many also praised her confidence and grace. Apart from her many other celebrities including Jaya Bachchan, Swara Bhaskar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Tabu also joined the bash. Pictures and videos from the bash are going around on the internet.

On the work front, Suhana is all set to make her grand debut this year. She will be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The film will also mark the debut of Jahnvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. She recently also became the brand ambassador of a popular cosmetic brand. Shah Rukh congratulated her on social media and wrote a special note that read, “Congratulations on Maybelline beta. Well dressed…well spoken…well done & if I may take some credit, well brought up! Love u my Lil Lady in Red!"