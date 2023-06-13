Suhana Khan Photobombs Agastya Nanda's Photo As Rumoured Couple Joins The Archies Team

Rumoured couple Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda are headed to Brazil with the team of The Archies for Netflix’s Tudum event. While the soon-to-debut actors Suhana, Agastya, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ajuha, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda and Aditi Dot were spotted at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Tuesday, The Archies team has now shared new photos from their flight. In the photos, the cast was seen posing together, with Agastya posing next to Suhana.

In another photo, a goofy Suhana was seen photoboming Agastya’s photo. In another photo, Zoya was seen posing with a few actors. Sharing the photos, the official handle of The Archies wrote in the caption, “Catching flights aur feelings kyunki #TheArchies ja rahe hain apne pehle adventure ke liye ✈️ First stop: Sao Paulo!"

For the unversed, Suhana and Agastya are rumoured to be dating. A few months ago, it was claimed that Agastya and Suhana are dating and their relationship received a seal of approval from Agastya’s mother Shweta Bachchan. A source close to The Archies production told Hindustan Times, “They would spend a lot of time together and were not even trying to hide their bond. While they don’t plan to make it official yet, most people in the production house learnt about their bond in August 2022," the source also added that Shweta Bachchan, “loves" Suhana and “approves of the relationship".

The source also claimed that Agastya introduced Suhana as his ‘partner’ at the Kapoor family Christmas brunch. “Agastya introduced Suhana as his partner to all the family members," the source said.

Meanwhile, The Archies was announced last year and the first look was also dropped. The team revealed that Suhana Khan will be playing Veronica, while Khushi Kapoor is essaying the role of Betty Cooper. Agastya Nanda is leading the series as Archie Andrews whereas Mihir Ahuja has been roped in to play Jughead Jones. Vedang Raina plays Reggie Mantle, Yuvraj Menda and Aditi Dot play Dilton Doiley and Midgge Klump in the movie.