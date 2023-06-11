Suhana Khan Reacts As Archies Channels Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan in New Poster

Zoya Akhtar is bringing the world of Riverdale with Archies. The much-awaited film that has been in the headlines for its intriguing cast of actors including Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan might just be around the corner. Or so it seems from a recent post shared by the official handle.

On Sunday, Archies Netflix Instagram handle posted an update with a twist that incorporated a famous line from Pathaan. While the image shared on their timeline had ‘Welcome to Riverdale’ imprinted all over it in English and Hindi, it was the caption that tickled the fancies of the netizens. It read, “BRB, kursi ki, aur humari peti baandh rahein hai to go to Riverdale! Grab some Pop Tates’ shakes and burgers and get ready to meet #TheArchies gang, coming soon to @netflix_in #TheArchiesOnNetflix."

Following this post, elated fans soon took to the comment section to express their excitement. One of them wrote, “Wuhuu! Cannot wait “. Another one commented, “HAYE! SO EXCITED “. Someone else said, “Can’t wait!!! Damn!!!" A fan also stated, “Hurry up so excited and can’t wait !! ✨".

The first teaser of The Archies was released last year and it received mixed reactions. While some were pleasantly intrigued by the Indian adaptation of the comic, others were quite conflicted as they found it not-so-relatable and Western in the context of the Indian milieu. Now, the director has come forward to quash such speculations.

In a conversation with the CEO of Archie Comics, Jon Goldwater, the Zindagi Na Milega Dobara director had shared, “We have set it in the Anglo-Indian community in India and can’t wait to transport you to the magical, fictional town of Riverdale."